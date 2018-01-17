Pak PM must back his claim on Hafiz Saeed: Haqqani

[India] January 17 (ANI): Former Pakistan Diplomat Husain Haqqani on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi needs to come forward with convincing proof to back his claim that there is no substantial evidence to try and convict 26/11terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Participating in a media interaction on the sidelines of the ongoing Raisina Dialogue here, Ambassador Haqqani said, "I think that the international community has offered evidence, and, if the Pakistan Prime Minister feels there is no substantial evidence against Hafiz Saeed, then he should talk to the international community."

"After all, the U.S. has spoken about this evidence and I am all for evidence being offered, as we live in a civilized world, and in that, evidence is required and important. But, it is not reasonable to say that what the rest of the world considers substantial, is not considered substantial by the Pakistan Prime Minister," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that there is no case registered against Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Islamabad and without it, action cannot be initiated against anyone.

"Action is taken when there is a case registered [against someone]," said Abbasi in an interview, quoted Geo TV.

Earlier in November, the Pakistan Prime Minister had claimed that India has provided "no evidence" against Saeed on the basis of which he can be prosecuted.

"The court, a three-judge bench, has released him (Saeed) saying there are no charges against him, the country has a law you know," said Abbasi.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Pakistan has recently prohibited Saeed's JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.

Saeed was released from house arrest after a Pakistani court cited lack of evidence against him in the 26/11 Mumbai attack case.

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the Mumbai attacks. (ANI)