Pak Rangers calls BSF, requests to stop retaliatory firing

[India], May 20 (ANI): Amid the ongoing cross-border shelling and firing across the International Border in Jammu, the Pakistan Rangers on Sunday called the Border Security Force (BSF) pleading them to stop retaliatory firing, to maintain peace in the region.

From past three days, precision firing by the BSF on Pakistan's firing locations has inflicted heavy losses on them.

The BSF also shared a video, which showed that they busted a Pakistani picket across the international border in retaliation to the unprovoked firing across the international border.

In the thermal-imagery video, said to be of May 19, it can be seen that the security forces fired twice on the picket, which gets completely destroyed. Recently, the BSF had lost two jawans in the firing and shelling from across the border. (ANI)