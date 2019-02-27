Pak releases video of IAF pilot in custody

New Delhi: Pakistan on Wednesday claimed that it shot down two Indian military aircraft over Pakistani air space and arrested two pilots. However, there was no official confirmation from the Indian government.In a 46-second video released by the Pakistan Army, a blindfolded man claiming that he's IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan. "I am an IAF officer. My service No is 27981," the man said in the video.
The arrested Indian pilot #PakistanArmyZindabad#Budgam#PakistanAirForceOurPride#PakistanStrikesBack#PakistanZindabaad pic.twitter.com/UIPHFBv2Sk— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 27, 2019 However, the veracity of the video could not be ascertained. 'There are no reports of any IAF jet suffering damage in action by India's adversaries', defence sources said on Wednesday. They added that they were verifying reports that an F16 Pakistani jet had crashed in Lam Valley across the Line of Control.
Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claimed in a tweet that one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir. "One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area," he said without elaborating. He said one of the aircraft crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir while the other fell in Jammu and Kashmir.