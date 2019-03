[India], March 1 (ANI): One civilian sustained injuries on Friday in fresh Pakistani shelling in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The injured was rushed to a hospital, they said.

Giving details, the officials said Pakistan violated the ceasefire at Gawahalan, Chokas, Kiker and Kathi posts in the Uri sector.

More details are awaited.

On February 27, the Pakistan had shelled the Uri sector. Uri in Baramulla district is close to the Line of Control. (ANI)