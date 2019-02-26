Pak should know India won't sit back due to fear of escalation: Lt Gen (Retd) D S Hooda

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd) on Tuesday hailed the Indian Air Force for attacking terrors camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said Pakistan should know that India will not sit back due to fear of escalation.

"My compliment goes to the government for taking this action and also to the Air Force for the way they have carried out this strike (in Balakot) in an absolutely professional manner, Lt Gen DS Hooda (Retd) and the Northern Army Commander during the 'Surgical Strike' in 2016 told ANI.

"All pilots are safe. It was needed to be done. I personally had no doubt in my mind after the Pulwama attack that some strong action will be taken by the government. When Pakistan continues to do terror activities against India, it doesn't mean we will sit back because of fear of escalation. And as a military we are much more superior than Pakistan," he added. "India on Tuesday carried out air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said here in a press conference. The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said. It is worth mentioning that JeM carried out a ghastly terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack. The US has said it supports India's "Right to self-defence" in the back of the attack. (ANI)