Pak should take this as a message and act against terror groups: D Raja on aerial strikes

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Saluting the Indian Air force (IAF) for carrying out aerial strikes across the LoC, Communist Party of India Leader D Raja on Tuesday said Pakistan should consider it as a message and act against terror groups emanating from its soil.

Speaking to ANI, Raja said: "Pakistan should take note that it is a message not only from India but from the international community. Proxy war cannot be encouraged by any government. Pakistan should take credible action against terror groups operating from its soil."

The CPI leader pointed out that since it is the first time that the Indian Air Force has crossed the LoC after ceasefire agreement between both countries, India should exercise caution. "I should point out that it is reported that the Indian Air Force crossed the LoC for the first time after the ceasefire agreement had taken place. We should be cautious as to the response of Pakistan. It should not escalate into a conventional war," said Raja. Twelve days after the deadly Pulwama attack, Indian Air Force early on Tuesday carried out multiple aerial strikes at terror launch pads deep in Pakistan destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad and some other infrastructure. The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said. Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack. (ANI)