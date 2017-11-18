Pak stands completely exposed: J&K Dy Cm congratulates on Bandipora encounter

& Kashmir) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh congratulated security forces after a successful mission, where six terrorists were killed in Bandipora on Saturday and said Pakistan "stands completely exposed", adding, there are some nations that are not letting the pressure build on Pakistan because of "their vested interested."

"Pakistan stands completely exposed. But there are some nations that are not letting the pressure build on Pakistan because of their vested interested. I am talking about China here," he told ANI here.

Congratulating the security forces, the Indian Army and the J&K Police, Singh asserted that this was a big and successful mission.

"The government has given a clear cut orders to jawans to end the proxy war in whatever way and get victory," he added.

Singh also said, it is a mistake of Pakistan to create chaos in India, adding that whoever will try to attack India will be dealt in the same way.

Speaking about the successful encounter, Singh added, "Many militants are surrendering also. Those children and youth who are pressurised to join these militant groups are also coming back on the appeal of their parents."

Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, along with five other Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, was gunned down by security forces during Bandipora encounter on Saturday.

Huge caches of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession.

Congratulating the security force for their achievement, Jammu and Kashmir DGP S. P. Vaid said that Hajin has been a difficult area to operate, but they are very clear in their aim.

"Hajin has been a difficult area to operate. We have lost few of our soldiers in this area in this year. But we are very clear in our motive and will continue with our operation," Vaid told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir authorities ordered to suspend data services, including 2G, 3G and 4G services in Hajin area of Bandipora district in view of the encounter.

One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter, which was started earlier in the day. (ANI)