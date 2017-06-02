Pak summoning Indian Dy High Commissioner makes no sense: BJP

[India], June 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday downplayed Pakistan Foreign Office summoning Deputy Indian High Commissioner J.P. Singh for lodging a protest over ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) and said that the whole episode makes no sense.

Former home minister and BJP leader R.K Singh said that the Indian side on the border never initiates firing, it only retaliates to stop infiltration of terrorists.

"We don't take initiative for firing, we only fire when terrorist are being pushed across by Pakistan. We only fire when it is necessary. Their summoning our envoy makes no sense," said Singh.

Echoing similar sentiments, another BJP leader S. Prakash asserted that the conflict between New Delhi and Islamabad is witnessing an upper hand from the Indian side and that Pakistan is now left with no choice but to summon the Indian envoy to register their protest. "The conflict in the border has seen an upper hand by the Indian forces. All along Pakistan forces were indulging in indiscriminate firing ensuring that terrorist cross over the Indian border to create mayhem in the valley and Jammu and other regions," Prakash Said. "Now the Indian army is retaliating very strongly which is resulting in deaths of both Pakistani and terrorists at the border. The Pakistan government had never responded to Indian appeal to maintain peace, has now being forced to call our ambassador to register their protest. And as our defence minister said that the aggressive aptitude of the Indian army is impacting the situation at the border," he added. Pakistan Foreign Office yesterday summoned Deputy Indian High Commissioner J.P. Singh and lodged a protest over ceasefire violation along the LoC. Pakistan condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by India along the LoC that allegedly killed two civilians and injured five others. Foreign Office said in a statement that India resorted to firing in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors. "The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on June 1," it said. (ANI)