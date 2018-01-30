Pak supporters behind Kasganj violence: BJP

[India] Jan 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar on Tuesday said miscreants who support Pakistan and can go to any extent to defy the tricolour are the ones behind the Kasganj violence.

The BJP leader added that this is a first such incident to have taken place after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came into power.

Speaking to ANI, Katiyar said, "Kasganj incident is extremely unfortunate. Previously, there have been no communal clashes in the district as every community lives in harmony. But some miscreants have come into light who support Pakistan and will go to any extent to defy the tricolour. They need to be dealt with strictly".

He stated that these miscreants are the ones who raise pro-Pakistan slogans and added that the Uttar Pradesh government will take stringent action against the culprits so that such incidences do not take place in future. "Nothing like this had happened in the state under Yogi Adityanath's government, this is a first such incident which has taken place," Katiyar asserted. Earlier on Monday, a Muslim shopkeeper's store was burnt down in the communal violence-hit Kasganj. The shop owner said even though he was the only Muslim shopkeeper in the area, he never had issues with anyone. "I have been living and working here for the past 20 years. Even though I am the only Muslim among a Hindu majority, we never had any problems," he added. The police have begun its investigation into the matter. One person, identified as Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured in the Kasganj violence that broke out on Saturday after a youth died during a clash on Friday. At least 112 people have been arrested in this connection. Five buses and three shops were torched and a farmhouse owned by a local resident had been vandalised. The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day, and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow. On another note, the internet services, which were suspended in Kasganj region after the violence, were restored today. (ANI)