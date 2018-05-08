Pak Terrorist arrested by J-K Police

[India], May 07 (ANI): A Pakistani terrorist, who was absconding following an encounter with security forces earlier in March, was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

On 20th March 2018, when the Kupwara Police, along with Army and Para Military Forces were carrying out a joint cordon and search operation, terrorists, hiding in the forest fired indiscriminately upon the security forces. During the exchange of fire, five unidentified foreign terrorists were killed. Three Army personnel and two Police personnel were martyred, while four security personnel were injured.

The accused arrested, Zabiullah, a.k.a. Hamza, a 20-year-old Pakistan national, who had escaped from the spot of the encounter, was arrested by J and K Police on Sunday, following which he was produced before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Jammu, where he was remanded for 10 days NIA custody. During initial questioning, Zabiullah revealed that he had come into India fully armed in March 2018, along with five other Lashkar-e-Taiba cadres, with the aim to carry out large-scale attacks on Indian Security Forces. However, before they could carry out any attack, they were confronted by the security forces and five of his associates were killed in the encounter, while he managed to escape from the site. (ANI)