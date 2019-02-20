Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri for 2nd consecutive day

[India], Feb 20: Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The Indian Army is retaliating to the cross border firing.

"At about 1830 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Kalal and Nowshera sectors of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," a defence spokesperson said.

Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well. This comes close on the heels of a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed, and many others were injured. India had recently summoned a Pakistan High Commission official and lodged a strong protest at the unprovoked firings along the LoC in the Valley. Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, the official said. (ANI)