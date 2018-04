[India], Apr 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated unprovoked ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

The Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of Small arms, automatics and mortars from 5: 00 pm.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the firing from the other side of the border.

More details are awaited. (ANI)