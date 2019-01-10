Pak violates ceasefire in J&K's Poonch, seventh in 3 days

&K) [India] Jan 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the seventh such ceasefire violation in Poonch sector in the last three days.

Indian troops are retaliating strongly to cross bordering firing. No casualty and injuries have been reported so far, said the official sources.

As many as 2,936 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018, which was the highest in the last 15 years. At least 61 people were killed and over 250 were injured in the ceasefire violations last year. (ANI)