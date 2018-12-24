Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri, targets residential areas

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Monday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

The Pakistani troops targeted forward positions and residential areas. However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

The latest ceasefire violation comes a day after the Pakistani rangers resorted to ceasefire violation in the Karmara area of Poonch district on Sunday. The intermittent firing continued for hours.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara.(ANI)