Pak wants to prove India guilty: Cong

[India], June 2 (ANI): The Congress on Friday dubbed the incident of Pakistan Foreign Office summoning Deputy Indian High Commissioner J.P. Singh for lodging a protest over ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) as the gamesmanship of Islamabad to prove India guilty.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said that such are standard operating practices of Pakistan.

"Well this is standard operating practice, that Pakistan will follow. How does Pakistan explain the incursion of about 3000 of them at the LoC," said Pakistan.

"This is the continuing process of gamesmanship of the Pakistani establishment to prove that India is guilty. This doesn't impress the world at large because the entire operation- the gorilla operation- carried out by Pakistan, is well known internationally," he asserted. Pakistan Foreign Office yesterday summoned Deputy Indian High Commissioner J.P. Singh and lodged a protest over ceasefire violation along the LoC. Pakistan condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation by India along the LoC that allegedly killed two civilians and injured five others. Foreign Office said in a statement that India resorted to firing in Battal, Jandrot and Kotli sectors. "The Director General (South Asia & SAARC), Dr. Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner, J P Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces on June 1," it said. (ANI)