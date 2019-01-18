Pak won't decide what role other's would play in their regional affairs: India

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): India on Friday lashed out at Pakistan asserting that 'it is not for Pakistan to decide as to what role another country has in regional or global affairs'.

"It is not for Pakistan to decide as to what role another country has in regional or global affairs. Pakistan also cannot decide on behalf of an independent and sovereign country Afghanistan and dictate them as to how to conduct their foreign policy," the Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs said in his statement.

"Pakistan should first and foremost introspect its own role and responsibility in the precarious situation in Afghanistan; put an end to all kind of support to cross border terrorism from territories under Pakistan's control, and join international efforts to bring inclusive peace to Afghanistan," the spokesperson added. The statement from India came in the wake of claims made by Pakistan on Thursday that India has no role in stabilising and supporting Afghanistan's efforts towards a peace and reconciliation process that is led, owned, and controlled by Kabul. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said this while answering a question over Pakistan's position on United States President Donald Trump calling for India's role in Afghanistan, during a press briefing yesterday in Islamabad, Pakistan. On January 11, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met US special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in New Delhi and shared their perspective on peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation process and has been pushing for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process with an aid worth USD three billion to the country, Tolo News reported. (ANI)