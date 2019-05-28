Pakiriguri terror attack: NIA court sentences 4 persons to 5 years' imprisonment

[India], May 28 (ANI): Four persons were convicted by a special NIA court in Assam's Guwahati on Monday in connection with the terror attack on December 13, 2014, by NDFB(S) cadres in Pakiriguri village of Kokrajhar (Assam) district, the agency said in a statement.

The four convicted persons are Bina Basumatary, Jayanta Mushahary, Dwithai Basumatary, and Khanda Daimary.

According to a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), all four were sentenced to five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 each.

"They pleaded guilty in the case for committing offences under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activites Prevention Act (UAPA). The case was originally registered at Serfanguri Police Station, District Kokrajhar (BTAD), Assam, vide FIR No.65/2014 dated December 24, 2014, and it was subsequently taken over by the NIA," the agency said in a statement. Five Adivasis were killed while five others sustained grievous injuries due to indiscriminate firing by the terrorist group. "In this case, one accused Gautam Mahalia had earlier pleaded guilty in the month of April 2019. He was sentenced to 4.5 years. The trial against 10 other accused persons who are in judicial custody will continue," the statement by the NIA added. (ANI)