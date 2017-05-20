Pakistan bound by ICJ verdict, says Salman Khurshid

[India], May 20 (ANI): Responding to Pakistan's refusal to abide by the verdict delivered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the execution of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid said it was mandatory to comply with what was asked of them.

"The verdict is very clear. When appearing before the ICJ, you are bound by its orders. The ICJ has demanded an update on what is being done to stall the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, and Pakistan will have to provide all that is necessary in this regard," Khurshid told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz asserted that Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav cannot be acquitted by the ICJ and his punishment will be in accordance with domestic laws. He argued that Indian rant of victory following the ICJ's stay at the execution of Jadhav was false because the final verdict was yet to come. "The ICJ gave no verdict regarding consul access", he added. Aziz said that India had made a mistake by going to the ICJ as it paved the way for Pakistan to raise the matter of humanitarian violations in Kashmir. While answering to the question as to why Pakistan moved the ICJ on the Kulbhushan Jadhav matter, he said Pakistan was a member state of the United Nations and the decision was taken after consultation. (ANI)