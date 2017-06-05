Pakistan can't take Kashmir to ICJ, nor hang Jadhav: Sushma Swaraj

[India] June 5 (ANI): Pakistan can neither take the Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), nor hang Kulbhusan Jadhav, asserted External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday.

Since the ICJ has stayed Jadhav's death sentence, reports suggest that Pakistan mulls taking Kashmir issue to the ICJ.

Kulbhusan Jadhav is an Indian Navy officer who has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani Military court on the charges of spying for India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, and fomenting terrorism in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

After India was denied consular access to Jadhav, it moved the ICJ that on May 18 stayed the death sentence of Jadhav. Addressing a press conference here, Swaraj said Pakistan can't take Kashmir issue to the ICJ as it is a bilateral issue. "Pakistan can no way take the Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as the Simla Agreement and Lahore Agreement on Kashmir are very clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue, which would only be resolved by the two countries," said the External Affairs Minister. Swaraj refuted the notion that with India moving the ICJ over Jadhav, Pakistan can also take the Kashmir issue the international court as well. She said Pakistan can't hang Jadhav until the ICJ doesn't pass its order on the case filed by India. Expressing confidence over the matter, Swaraj said the next hearing in the Jadhav case would be on the jurisdiction on the merit of the case, in which India would win as its position is very strong. Pakistan has been planning to challenge the ICJ stay by challenging the jurisdiction and has appointed a new counsel. (ANI)