Pakistan ceasefire violation: No mutilation, wounds on bodies of martyrs, says Indian Army

Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh and Sepoy Pargat Singh were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Pakistani troops targeted the Army patrol at Brat Galla in Keri sector at around 1215 hours. The Army said that Indian troops retaliated "strongly and effectively" to the "unprovoked" firing.

Thirty-two-year-old Major Ambadas belonged to Bhandara district in Maharashtra and is survived by wife Avoli Moharkar, while 34-year-old Lance Naik Gurmail Singh belonged to Amritsar district in Punjab and is survived by wife Kuljit Kaur and a daughter.

Sepoy Pargat Singh belonged to Karnal district in Haryana and is survived by wife Ramanpreet Kaur and a son, the Army said.