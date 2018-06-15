Pakistan condemns Shujaat Bukhari's killing

Islamabad: Pakistan has condemned the assassination of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was gunned down outside his office in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Fifty-three-year-old Bukhari, the editor of English daily 'Rising Kashmir', was shot dead soon after he boarded his car from his office located at Press Enclave in the heart of the city centre -- Lal Chowk.

"We have learned with deep shock and sadness about the assassination of noted Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari by unknown gunmen," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said Bukhari was known for carrying out his professional responsibilities with courage and conviction. "There can be no justification for anyone to commit such brutality, which cannot be condemned enough," it said. Praying for Bukhari's soul to rest in eternal peace, the Foreign Office said: "Our profound thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time." "May the Almighty Allah grant them the strength and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss," it said. Bukhari, survived by his wife and one son and a daughter, was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.