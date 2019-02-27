  1. Sify.com
  Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah summoned by MEA

Last Updated: Wed, Feb 27, 2019 17:40 hrs
New Delhi: Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah has been summoned by Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The union ministry has lodged a strong protest over Pakistan’s Air Force attack on Indian military installations, reported the media.

Meanwhile, the US today firmly asked Pakistan to take "meaningful action" against terrorist groups operating on its soil after India's counter-terrorism action against it and asked the two neighbours to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called for avoiding military action.

