Pakistan deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah summoned by MEA

New Delhi: Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah has been summoned by Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The union ministry has lodged a strong protest over Pakistan’s Air Force attack on Indian military installations, reported the media.

Delhi: Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah at South Block. He had been summoned by Ministry of External Affairs. pic.twitter.com/ZZEb0tAQ8z — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019 Meanwhile, the US today firmly asked Pakistan to take "meaningful action" against terrorist groups operating on its soil after India's counter-terrorism action against it and asked the two neighbours to exercise restraint and avoid escalation at any cost. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called for avoiding military action. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a phone call with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also called for avoiding military action.