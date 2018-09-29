Pakistan glorifies killers: Swaraj at UNGA

[USA], Sept 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has accused Pakistan of glorifying terrorists and providing them with safe haven.

Addressing the issue of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan on Saturday, Swaraj said: "In our case, terrorism is bred not in some faraway land but across our border. Our neighbour's expertise is not restricted to spawning grounds for terrorism; it is also an expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity."

She further said, "Who can be a greater transgressor of human rights than a terrorist? Those who take innocent human lives in pursuit of war by other means are defenders of inhuman behaviour, not of human rights. Pakistan glorifies killers; it refuses to see the blood of innocents."

Responding to Pakistan's allegations of sabotaging the process of talks, Swaraj said, "We are accused of sabotaging the process of talks. This is a complete lie. We believe that talks are the only rational means to resolve the most complex of disputes. Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of their behaviour."

Swaraj also launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for falsely accusing India of human rights violations by using false photographs. She said, "Last year, Pakistan's representative, using right to reply, displayed some photographs as 'proof' of 'human rights violations' by India. The photographs turned out to be from another country. Similar false accusations have become part of its standard rhetoric."

Highlighting the consequences of Pakistan inflicted terrorism on India, Swaraj asserted: "9/11 incident in New York and 26/11 incident in Mumbai ruined the expectations of peace. India has been a victim of this, and the challenge of terrorism in India is coming from none other than our neighbouring nation."

Mocking at Pakistan's repeated denial of terror activities emanating from its soil, Swaraj said: "Our neighbouring nation is not only skilled in spreading terrorism but have also gained expertise in refusing their deeds. The biggest example of this is that Osama Bin Laden was found in Pakistan."

Cornering Pakistan on its reluctance to take stern action against the UN-designated terrorist and Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Swaraj pointed out, "9/11 mastermind has been killed, but 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed is walking freely, conducting rallies, contesting elections, and openly threatens India."

Sushma was slated to hold 30 bilateral meetings at the UNGA, including a planned meeting with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. However, India called off the scheduled meeting following the killing of a Border Security Force jawan, saying that the act revealed the true face of Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)