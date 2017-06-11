Pakistan has habit of making irrelevant statements: Cong

[India], June 11 (ANI): The Congress Party on Sunday down played the comments made by Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa against the Indian Army and said that Islamabad has the habit of making irrelevant statements.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "Our army is equipped and has always given a befitting reply to Pakistan. Pakistan can only do one thing which is that make irrelevant statements."

Echoing similar sentiments, party leader Meem Afzal also condemned Bajwa's comment.

"It is a condemnable act and we believe that it is not right to say such things about army. Congress party respects Indian army. It is saddening when such statements are made Army Chief," said Afzal. Bajwa yesterday warned India that his forces are capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front during a visit to the forward positions along the Line of Control (LoC). "We are aware of defence and security challenges being faced by the country and we are capable to defeat all threats irrespective of the front," General Bajwa said. Bajwa's statement came in response to Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat's statement that the "Indian Army is fully ready for a two-and-a-half front war". (ANI)