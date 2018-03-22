Pakistan High Commissioner to return to India soon

[India], Mar. 22 (ANI): Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood is reportedly set to return to India soon and will host the 'Pakistan National Day' function at the High Commission in Delhi on Friday.

Mahmood was called back to Islamabad last week for "consultation" over reports of harassment of Pakistani High Commission officials in India.

Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan. (ANI)