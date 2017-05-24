Pakistan in war mode? Jets fly over Siachen; no airspace violated, states India

New Delhi: Pakistan media reported on Wednesday that jet fighters of the Pakistan Air Force made flights near the Siachen Glacier on Wednesday morning. According to Samaa.tv, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman paid a visit to the forward airbase in Skardu and was accompanied by the top leadership of the Pakistan Air Force.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force denied the Pakistani claims that its fighter jets had flown over the Siachen glacier.

"There is no reported airspace violation," sources in the Indian Air Force said in response to Pakistan's claim of its fighter jets having flown over the glacier which is in India's control.

Pak media reports that all of its forward operating bases have been made fully operational after 'threats' from India. Pakistan Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman paid a visit to the forward airbase in Skardu on Wednesday. He was accompanied by top leadership of the Pakistan Air Force. Siachen Glacier at an elevation of over 5,500 meters, is also called the world's highest battlefield. In 1984, India launched Operation Meghdoot, a military operation that gave India control over all of the Siachen Glacier, including its tributaries.