Pakistan is a cowardly nation: J-K Deputy CM

[India], June 3 (ANI): In the backdrop of cross-border firing by Pakistan along the International Border in the Jammu region, Jammu And Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta termed Pakistan as a "cowardly nation".

"Pakistan is a cowardly nation which cannot be trusted. We condemn repeated ceasefire violations by them. We had said that we will not shoot a bullet but will give befitting reply if bullets come from their side," he told media here.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers, Constable Vijay Kumar Pandey and Assistant sub-inspector Satya Narayan Yadav were killed and 13 civilians injured after heavy shelling by Pakistan in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Post the incident, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for Director General of Military Operations-level talks between India and Pakistan and said the "bloodshed" must be brought to an end. Meanwhile, Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) SD Singh said the armed forces, civil administration and police are "fully equipped to handle Pakistan." On May 30, DGMOs of India and Pakistan had agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 to ensure that ceasefire will not be violated by either side. Both the DGMOs reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and International Boundary in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official statement. It was also mutually agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilisation of existing mechanisms of Hotline Contacts and Border Flag Meetings at Local Commanders' Level. (ANI)