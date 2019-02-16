'Pakistan is the nursery of terrorism, high time to answer back'

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said it is "high time" that India responds to attacks by Pakistan, calling the neighbouring country the "nursery of terrorism".

Badal made these remarks after paying floral tributes to the mortal remains of Pulwama terror attack victim sub-inspector Jaimal Singh here.

Speaking to media persons, Badal said, “It is a very tragic incident and we have lost so many brave soldiers. This is a direct attack on the country and it is high time to answer back to Pakistan. Pakistan thinks that they are fighting against India in disguise through terrorist organisations, but the whole world clearly knows that it is Pakistan which is the nursery of terrorism. Pakistan government and ISI do the entire planning. They provide arms and ammunition to these terrorist groups. The government of India can no more wait and as much as I know, Prime Minister Modi is very clear and decisive and will definitely do something now.”

He also criticised Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his statement on the Pulwama terror attack and accused him of preferring his "friends" over the nation. “Navjot Singh Sidhu should be ashamed and he should decide who his friends are and who his enemies are. I am shocked at Sidhu's statement. He prefers his friends over his nation. Nothing can happen in Pakistan without the permission of army and ISI,” said Badal. As the mortal remains of CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama are being taken to their native regions, politicians cutting across party lines and scores of common citizens are pouring in to pay their last respects to the deceased personnel. In Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav paid tributes to Constable Ratan Kumar Thakur and Head Constable Sanjay Kumar Sinha of CRPF who lost their lives in the attack. In Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid tribute to CRPF ASI Mohan Lal who had lost his life in Pulwama Attack. Massive anger has erupted across the nation over the ghastly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. (ANI)