Pakistan National Day: Gajendra Shekhawat reaches Pak HC to represent India

[India]Mar 23(ANI): Union Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat arrived at Pakistan High Commission to attend the Pakistan National Day reception as the government's representative.

Pakistan Embassy is to celebrate the 'Pakistan National Day' in New Delhi today.

The Government of India will be represented by Shekhawat at the Pakistan Day celebrations.

This comes at a time when the relation between the two countries has reached its lowest ebb, with regular violation of the ceasefire agreement, across the LoC.

Things became murkier when the two countries accused each other of harassing each other's diplomatic officials in recent weeks. Pakistan Day is celebrated to mark the Lahore Resolution on March 23 each year. The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan.(ANI)