Pakistan not doing enough to contain terrorism: Rijiju

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday claimed that Pakistan "is not doing enough to contain the growth of terrorism."

MoS Rijiju made the statement after Pakistan released the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind - Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed on Friday.

Rijiju, who was in the city to pay tributes to the victims of the gruesome terror attack that took place on November 26, 2008, said the Centre is putting pressure on Pakistan to curtail the growth of terrorism.

"Government of India's stand is very clear; we have a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. We've been putting pressure on Pakistan and absolutely making very clear that it is the breeding ground for terrorism and is not doing enough to contain terrorism on its soil. They must do much more than what they say in words," he told reporters here. Further, Rijiju opined that terrorism can be defeated only if the nation stands together in unity. Saeed was released on November 24, after a Pakistan judicial body ordered his release from house arrest, rejecting a request from the government of Punjab to extend his detention by three months. The decision to put Saeed under house arrest in January was seen as a response to actions by US President Donald Trump's White House against nations deemed linked to terrorism. About 166 people were killed in the 2008 Mumbai attack. Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while referring to Pakistan said a nation that backed the growth of terrorism would not find a place in the global arena. "Hafiz Saeed was released by Pakistan just two days before the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attack. In such cases, the other countries will stand in unison to oppose such a country that backs terrorism. They will find no place in the global front," he said, while addressing a gathering, here, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. (ANI)