Pakistan raises objection to Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai project design

[India] March 30 (ANI): Pakistan has raised an objection to the design of Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydro projects during the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) meeting, said sources.

Islamabad raised these objections during the two-day meeting on Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, which concluded here on Friday.

1000 MW Pakul Dul hydro project on river Chenab and 43 MW Lower Kalnai hydro project on Lower Kalnai Nalla, a tributary of river Chenab, are being built.

Cordial discussions were held on sharing of data, flood information and administrative matters during the meeting, said sources.

Pakistan also requested for tours to be arranged to the Indus basin and India said it would consider the request, sources added. Till now, Pakistan has toured Indus basin 70 times, while India 48 times. As per the treaty, tour requests need to be agreed to within a span of five years. (ANI)