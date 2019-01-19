Pakistan should stop meddling in Kashmir affairs: Owaisi

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): AIMIM chief and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday lashed out at Pakistan, saying that Islamabad should stop meddling in the affairs of Kashmir as the state will always remain an integral part of India.

"Pakistan should also stop meddling in Kashmir affairs. Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India. Even Kashmir youth is an integral part and I hope IAS officer Faisal Shah won't join those two parties. Let him sought out his own political journey that is what Kashmir requires. You don't want Kashmir political journey to be controlled by Babus or IB officers sitting in Delhi," he said.

Owaisi was replying to a question from the audience during a panel discussion where he said that irrespective of whether the BJP or the Congress is in power at the Centre, none has a policy or vision to bring back normalcy in Kashmir. "What we do is that we wait for normalcy and then forget about Kashmir, and whenever there is trouble in Kashmir, we immediately react. I feel that there should be a consistent policy on Kashmir, which unfortunately is lacking," he said. "Instead of having a policy on Kashmir, the government is aiming to have less lethal weapons, which shows wherein lies the priority," added AIMIM leader. "There is a lot of alienation. That is why we see that a by-election cannot be held, though more than eight months have passed. We can see Farooq Abdulla gets elected with only 10,000 votes. I feel that the National Conference members just went out and voted for him," he said. (ANI)