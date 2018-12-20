Pakistan, Sikh radicals trying to revive terrorism in Punjab: Rajnath Singh

[India] Dec 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that Pakistan and Sikh radicals were trying to revive terrorism in Punjab. "They are being actively supported by radicals based in Europe and America," he said.

"Recent terror incidents in Punjab indicate that concerted efforts on part of Pakistan establishment and Sikh extremist elements based there to revive terrorism in the state with the active support of radical entities based in Europe and America," said Singh, while addressing the conference of DGPs and IGPs at Kavadiya, Narmada, Gujarat.

He said that there are training camps and terrorist launching pads across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region. "Terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK remains in the form of training camps, launching pads and communication control stations," he said. "Financing from across the border for militants and separatists is also a cause of concern," he further said. Talking about Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that the incidences of stone pelting have declined in the state. "The separatists also exploit every possible situation to agitate the people to fan further anti-India sentiments, which lead to law and order situation. However, the stone pelting incidents have declined," added Singh. (ANI)