Pakistan stands exposed after Pulwama encounter, says Nirmal Singh

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): Lauding the security forces for a strong retaliatory response to Pakistan, the deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Nirmal Singh, on Sunday said the Pulwama encounter had exposed Pakistan.

Singh said the act depicted Pakistan's desperation and frustration.

"Pakistan does cross-border firing in desperation and frustration, attacks our posts, and kills our civilians. We are replying to them and they are facing defeat. Pakistan has been exposed and isolated on diplomatic front," he said.

Five jawans lost their lives after terrorists stormed a training centre in Pulwama district in the wee hours of Sunday. The terrorists first lobbed grenades and then began indiscriminate firing and entered the training centre in Awantipora. Three terrorists have been reported to be killed. In another incident, a soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector. The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in the early hours wherein the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. (ANI)