Pakistan targeted Indian Military Installation, violated Geneva Convention: Defence Ministry officials

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): India believes that the air intrusion by Pakistan on Wednesday was an attack on the military installation on the Indian side, while adding that Islamabad also violated the Geneva Convention by mistreating the captured Indian Air Force pilot, Defence Ministry officials said on Thursday.

Stressing that Pakistan has breached Geneva Convention, which provides protection to prisoners of wars and wounded of armed forces, Defence Ministry officials told ANI: "We believe that the Pakistan air intrusion was an attack on the military installations on the Indian side. Also, the Indian Air Force Pilot, captured by Pakistan, was ill-treated by the Pakistan Army, which is in violation of the Geneva Convention."

"We believe that the Pakistan Army is actively supporting the Jaish-e-Mohammed and is harbouring the leaders including Masood Azhar in its facilities," they added.

India on Wednesday also strongly objected to Pakistan’s vulgar display of injured personnel of the Indian Air Force in violation of all norms of International Humanitarian Law and the Geneva Convention.

It was also made clear that Pakistan would be well advised to ensure that no harm comes to the Indian defence personnel in its custody.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM orchestrated the attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14, in which, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Taking an action against counter-terrorism, India launched an attack against a training camp of JeM in Pakistan's Balakot.

Responding to this, Pakistan on Wednesday morning "used its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. However, due to a high state of readiness and alertness, India foiled Pakistan’s attempts successfully", the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly. In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft (F-16) was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side," it added.

"In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts," it said.

The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan was summoned on Wednesday by Ministry of External Affairs in the national capital to lodge a strong protest at the unprovoked act of aggression by Pakistan against India, including violation of the Indian air space and targeting of Indian military posts.

. (ANI)