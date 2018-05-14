Pakistan-trained man planning terror attack arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man, planning a terror attack on essential services in Maharashtra and other parts of the country was nabbed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from Mumbai's Juhu area.





As per the ATS officials, the man who was arrested on May 11 had gone to Pakistan, for training at a camp operated by a terror outfit.





The Mumbai Police and Kolkata STF also helped the Maharashtra ATS in this operation.





The arrested accused is trained in making bombs, operating modern weapons, suicide bombing and others.



The man was presented before a local court, which has sent him to the ATS custody till May 21.