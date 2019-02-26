Pakistan violates ceasefire again

[India], Feb 26: Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire for the fourth consecutive day along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian officials said.

Forward posts along the Line of Control in the Nowshera and Akhnoor sectors came under fire from Pakistan troops.

Pakistan army also violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector at 5:30 pm today.

The Pakistani army violated ceasefire even as India on Tuesday carried out air strikes deep inside Pakistan, destroying a major camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders, of the terror group which attacked CRPF convoy in Pulwama 12 days ago. (ANI)