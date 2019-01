[India], Jan 5 (ANI): Pakistan has been intermittently violating the ceasefire since last 48 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Indian Army has also been retaliating efficiently. No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara. (ANI)