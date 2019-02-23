Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector

[India] Feb 23 (ANI): The Pakistan army on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly to the cross border firing at about 4 pm.

Sources said Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing with small arms along the LoC Rajouri district.

The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Poonch sector as well.

This comes close on the heels of a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed, and many others were injured.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, a defence spokesperson said yesterday. The year 2018 witnessed 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops, the highest in the past 15 years. (ANI)