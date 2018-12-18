Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch sector

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the line of control (LoC) in the Digwar sector of Poonch district on Tuesday.

According to sources from the Indian Army, the Indian side is retaliating effectively to the attack.

The incident comes a little over a week after a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed while another sustained injuries in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The firing took place along the LoC in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. (ANI)