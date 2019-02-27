Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector

[India], Feb 27: Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector in Baramulla district, officials said. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively to the cross border firing.

More details of the incident are awaited.

Pakistan ceasefire violations have been reported in a number of places along the LoC after the ghastly Pulwama attack orchestrated by Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on a CRPF convoy on February 14.

Two JeM terrorists were gunned down by security forces on Wednesday during an encounter in Memander area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire as they resorted to heavy shelling at around 12 to 15 places along the Line of Control (LoC), leaving five Indian Army personnel injured.The shelling began hours after the Indian Air Force carried out multiple air strikes, targetting terror launch pads in Pakistan's Balakot and eliminating a “large number” of terrorists, including top commanders of the terror group which attacked the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.As per the Indian Army, retaliatory firing resulted in severe destruction and a number of casualties to Pakistan Army personnel.Pakistani troops were seen firing mortars and missiles from civilian houses, using villagers as human shields. However, the Indian Army targeted Pakistani posts away from civilian localities, the Army said.Among the five Army soldiers who suffered injuries, two of them were evacuated to Military Hospital for medical treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.In a swift operation launched at around 3.30 am on Tuesday and completed within minutes, 12 Mirage-2000 fighter jets pounded the training centre, housing around 300 terrorists, in Balakot area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with six bombs, while SU-30 combat aircraft maintained air superiority to ward off any retaliation by the Pakistan Air Force, sources said.Among the targets were Maulana Ammar, who is associated with Afghanistan and Kashmir operations, and Maulana Talha Saif, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar and head of suicide bomber preparation wing, the intelligence sources said. Mufti Azhar Khan Kashmiri, head of Kashmir operations, and Ibrahim Azhar, elder brother of Masood Azhar were also targetted, the sources added.Pictures provided by the Intelligence sources showed flags of the United States, United Kingdom, and Israel painted on staircases at the camp. (ANI)