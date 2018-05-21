Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu's Arnia sector

[India], May 21 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Arnia sector of Jammu.

Last night, Pakistan opened small-arms firing in Ramgarh sector of Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. Intermittent firing is still underway.

Earlier on May 18, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura and Arnia sectors of Jammu and Kashmir killing a total of five people including one Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and four civilians.

The Centre recently ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorist in the state during the holy month of Ramzan.

The Home Ministry said the decision has been taken to help the "peace-loving Muslims observe Ramzan in a peaceful environment". However, it clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people". (ANI)