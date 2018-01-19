Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K's RS Pura sector, two civilians killed

RS Pura: The Pakistani troops on Friday once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.



At least two civilians have been killed, four injured in the firing.







The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have launched a retaliatory firing. The exchange of fire is still on.





The ceasefire violation comes after a 17-year-old girl and a BSF Jawan were killed yesterday by the Pakistani troops in RS Pura sector.



Three civilians also suffered injuries in the heavy firing and mortar shelling by Pakistan.

Two days ago, four Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in the cross-border firing initiated by the neighbouring country in Poonch sector.