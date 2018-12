[India], Dec 23 (ANI): The Pakistani troops on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Karmara area of Poonch district.

The intermittent firing has been going on since 01:30 am, with Pakistani forces targeting the forward positions and residential areas.

However, no casualty or injury has been reported so far.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara. (ANI)