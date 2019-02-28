Pakistan violates ceasfire along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and heavy shelling of mortars in Krishna Ghati along the Line of Control in Poonch this morning.

Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. The gun-battle which commenced at 6 in the morning concluded after an hour.

On Wednesday, Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire in Mendhar and Krishna Ghati sectors in the Rajouri district, to which the Indian Army gave a befitting reply.

Yesterday, another incident of ceasefire violation was also reported in Kamalkot area of Uri sector in Baramulla district. (ANI)