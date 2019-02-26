Pakistan will be destroyed if it fights with India: Yogi Adityanath

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Asserting that Pakistan is struggling for its existence, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that they would be destroyed if they fight with India.

"Pakistan is struggling for its existence. If Pakistan will fight with India, they will be destroyed. It will be better for them to be in their limits. Indian armed forces have the capability to tackle any situation. Whenever there has been any challenge, Indian armed forces have given a befitting reply to the enemies," he said.

Talking about the IAF strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camps in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said: "This attack on Pakistan terror camps and destruction of JeM terrorist camps is the most appropriate tribute to the soldiers of CRPF who were killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. I salute the valour and courage of the Air Force." Chief Minister Adityanath also attacked Congress and said that there is a difference between BJP and other parties in the way that they prioritise the country and individuals. "For BJP, the country is above party and the party above individuals. We always believe that country comes first. We never do politics on such things, but it is unfortunate that Congress and others do politics on the cost of the country. For them, the party is important than the country and individual is important than the party. This is the difference between BJP and others," he said. UP Chief Minister Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Modi and asserted that he has once again proven himself as the people had anger after Pulwama attack but they had faith in Modi. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Indian Air Force (IAF) had attacked terror camps in Balakot area in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting key operatives of dreaded terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which carried out a debilitating attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed. (ANI)