Pakistani among 2 JeM terrorists killed in Shopian encounter: Kashmir IGP

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Wednesday, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Shopian encounter has completed. On specific information, this operation was launched. Two terrorists were killed. These terrorists belonged to proscribed terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammad," confirmed Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police SP Pani.

He added, "Arms and ammunition have been recovered. From the material we have recovered, it is ascertained that one terrorist belonged to Pakistan, and the other is from a local area.”

The investigation is underway. Early morning on Wednesday, the encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out in Memander area of Shopian district in the Kashmir valley. The encounter comes a day after India carried out air strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. (ANI)