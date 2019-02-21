Pakistani national shot at border in Gurdaspur being treated in Amritsar

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): An injured Pakistani national, who was found by the Border Security Force near the border area of Dera Baba Nanak, is being treated at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar, officials said.

Early morning, BSF jawan shot at the Pakistani women intruder after she ignored their warning against entering the Indian territory at the international border with Pakistan in Gurdaspur district.

"The patient was brought here by BSF, she has injuries in rectum and vagina, the patient is in shock. The cause of the injuries are yet to be ascertained," Dr Rakesh Sharma, Guru Nanak Dev Hospital said.

"BSF got in touch with us in the morning. We brought her to the hospital at noon," Police stated. It is worth mentioning that the BSF team has to take an action against the entry of a Pakistani national at a time when 40 CRPF personnel were killed in an attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama on February 14. On January 26, a Pakistani intruder was shot by the BSF while he was trying to cross the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector at Chak Fakira on Saturday. The Indian government, on the eve of Guru Purab on November 22 last year, approved the construction of Kartarpur Corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the India-Pakistan international border. The Pakistan government had also confirmed the corridor's opening. The Kartarpur route, along the India-Pakistan border, is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once functional, the corridor would allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak passed away in 1539. (ANI)