[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A Pakistani prisoner was found dead at the Jaipur Central Jail in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said.

The prisoner, identified as Shakar Ullah, died allegedly in a brawl with other inmates, said Inspector General of Police for Prisons Rupinder Singh.

"He was lodged here since 2011 and died following a brawl with other inmates," the IG added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)