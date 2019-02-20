Pakistani prisoner killed after brawl over TV volume in Jaipur Central Jail, say police

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): A Pakistani prisoner serving a life term in the Central jail here was allegedly killed by other inmates after a fight over the volme of television, prison officials said on Wednesday.

"The prisoner, identified as Shakur Ullah, died allegedly in a brawl with other inmates," said Inspector General of Police, Prisons, Rupinder Singh.

Additional Commissioner, Jaipur, Laxman Gaur, said: “Around four prisoners, including the Pakistani inmate, were watching TV when a brawl broke out among them over volume. As the fight escalated, the three convicts bashed Ullah's head against a stone.”

Gaur said the incident happened at around 1 pm on Wednesday. According to police, Shakur Ullah from Sialkot district of Pakistan was arrested in 2011 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In 2017, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. Police said the investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)